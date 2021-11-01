NIWA promises to protect investments on waterfront with approvals

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has on Monday promised to protect investments and projects on Federal waterfront that are legally approved by it from unbridled harassment from parties not known to the law.

According to a statement issued by the management of NIWA to put issues of ‘Right of Way’ in perspective, the court of Appeal in a 2014 judgement captured in suit CA/L/886/2014- Lagos Waterways Authority and 3 ORS V INC Trustees of Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria and 5 ORS, vested the right of all waterways in Nigeria and shorelines to NIWA.

The statement warned all trespassers to be well guided, be circumspect or face the wrath of the Federal Government.

“We at the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) hereby reassure our clients and stakeholders of the protection of their investments and workforce. We shall within the law and constitutional provisions ensure that we keep trespassers out of our ‘Right of Way’ and may where necessary, deploy the Federal might to bring the oppositions to do the right thing and to stop further intimidation of Federal Government-licensed projects,” the statement which was issued from NIWA Lagos Area Office, stated.

According to the statement, the Court of Appeal judgement said that Lagos and Lekki Lagoons are exclusively within the control of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

NIWA further assured that activities within NIWA Right Way that are disturbed by any state agencies or illegal bodies will enjoy NIWA protection.

NIWA management further explained that the law, as well as the court of appeal judgement, clearly states that the areas of competence of both Federal and State Governments.

The authority listed the areas to include the intra coastal route from Badagry, along the Badagry Creek to Lagos through Lagos Lagoon to Epe, Lekki Lagoon to Iwopin along Omu/Creek Talifa Lively to Ajilete, Akata, Aboko, Arogbo, Ofunama Benin Creek to Warri, and the canal running from Araromi through Aiyetoro.

Others include Imelumo to Benin River and from Aiyetoro through Mahin Lagoon to Igbokoda.

NIWA further stated that the routes run through international and states boundaries, adding that revenue accruable from the Federal routes is payable to the Federal Waterways Authority.

NIWA however stated that the court judgement said that all other inland waterways within Lagos State are within the legislative competence of the Lagos State House of Assembly and revenue accruable there is payable to the Lagos State Waterways Authority.

The Authority added that its Lagos Office has maintained a clear vision of its mandate by giving all stakeholders the opportunity and enabling environment to join in the campaign to promote sanity and rule of law on Lagos waterways and its shorelines.