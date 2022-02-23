NIWA inaugurates search, rescue center in Lagos

The National Inland Waterways Authority, (NIWA) said it has set up a Search and Rescue center in Lagos in line with its plans to ramp up more safety timelines for Lagos waters.

To ensure the center is adequately manned to respond to emergencies, about 17 staff of the Marine Department of NIWA in the Lagos Area Office was trained on how to activate, identify and direct safety ecology towards distressed crafts on the water.

The NIWA Lagos Search and Rescue team was also given basic training on Radio Communication skills and how to use same to strategically network with crafts and other national emergency agencies as specified by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) whenever a ‘Save Our Soul’ (SOS) operational situation arises on water.

Speaking during the training and the inauguration of the Search and Rescue Center, Sarat Lara Braimah, area manager of NIWA Lagos Office, expressed deep appreciation to George Moghalu, the managing director of NIWA, for approving and setting up the Search and Rescue Center, few weeks after unveiling navigational buoys to guide and roadmap water transportation in Lagos.

She also commended Joseph Ororo, the general manager of Marine, NIWA Headquarters, for encouragement, adding that Moghalu has challenged the Lagos Area Office of NIWA to brace up for the effective discharge of its mandate to stakeholders and users of Lagos waterways through these enduring safety measures.

Braimah appealed to the team to put all hands on deck as safety issues require deep interpretation, implementation, and joint execution.