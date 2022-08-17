NIWA boosts rescue operations with new watercraft ambulance

Determined to ensure a quick response to the Search and Rescue operations on the nation’s waters, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has deployed a new ambulance boat to the Lagos area office

The new watercraft, fitted with amber lights and two 175 Horse Power engines made by Yamaha, with cream colour leather interior, fitted with medical equipment, first aid boxes, communication system, and stretchers, will form the fulcrum for rapid response to accidents on Lagos waterways.

According to the Authority, the ambulance is built to ferry accident victims and those who require immediate medical attention to the nearest hospital and Medical Hold Bay.

The ambulance watercraft can travel at controlled timing without fear or anxiety of being buffeted by high-impact waves.

BusinessDay understands that Lagos waterway has the busiest watercraft traffic year-round with heritage operators and water users targeted for safety advocacy by the National inland Waterways Authority, Lagos area office, which has deployed its task force to curb mishaps on the waterways.