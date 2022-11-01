NIMASA woos Hyundai to reopen shipbuilding, foundry industry

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has started a discussion with Hyundai Heavy Industries, one of the world’s leading shipbuilding companies, to reopen Nigeria’s shipbuilding and foundry industry.

Bashir Jamoh, the director-general of NIMASA, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle @JamohBashir, said he met with the officials of Hyundai in South Korea when he accompanied Mr. President on engagements with various Korean Captains of Industries.

Jamoh said they deliberated on the possibility of reactivating the shipbuilding and foundry industry in Nigeria.

According to him, a technical team from Hyundai will be coming to Nigeria shortly to examine what Nigeria has on the ground, which is a milestone on the part of the country.

“Meeting with Hyundai shipbuilding officials where we deliberated on the possibility of reactivating shipbuilding and foundry industry in Nigeria and targeting African markets,” Jamoh said in the tweet.

Jamoh also stated in the tweet that he earlier addressed a business gathering to promote Nigeria’s Blue Economy initiative, plans for dockyard reactivation, the establishment of the foundry, ship repairs & other maritime infrastructural development.

He said the visit also gave the delegation the opportunity to meet with the Chief Executive Officer of Samsung Heavy Industries, in the advancement of the nation’s economic interest.

Recall that Jamoh had in 2021 visited the Nigerian Railway Corporation to obtain the support of Fidet Okhiria, the managing director as a partner towards reviving its century-old foundry for the recycling of the wrecks removed in Nigerian waters.