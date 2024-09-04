NIMASA warns public about fake social media accounts

Dayo Mobereola, director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has cautioned members of the public on the existence of several unauthorised social media accounts purportedly belonging to him.

Mobereola disclosed via his verified X handle @MobereolaD that these fake accounts are not affiliated or endorsed by him, or the Agency, in any way and advised members of the public to be wary and only communicate with official social media platforms.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any party that puts itself forward as acting on behalf of NIMASA, or any member of the Agency’s Executive Management, for any purpose whatsoever is completely false, and NIMASA disclaims and bears no responsibility whatsoever for their action.

“The public is urged to treat with suspicion such offerings and verify their claims to fall prey to these scammers, as NIMASA has not designated any entity or persons to act on its behalf. Please report such incidents to [email protected] or the appropriate law enforcement agencies,” NIMASA said.

He disclaimed any liability for any losses incurred by any person due to reliance on such fraudulent Facebook accounts, LinkedIn, e-mails, and other online publications.