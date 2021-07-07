NIMASA phases out old permit, introduces new certificates of ship registration

Determined to prevent unseaworthy ships from flying the Nigerian flag, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has started issuing new certificates of ship registration and phasing out old permits.

Bashir Jamoh, director general of the NIMASA, who disclosed that the agency was determined to grow Nigeria’s national fleet and tonnage, said it’s also restructuring the Nigerian Ship Registration Office to serve shipowners more efficiently.

He said NIMASA is committed to ensuring that the nation’s Ship Registry remains of international standard, which was why it enhanced its certificates with more security features.

According to a statement signed by Edward Osagie, assistant director, Public Relations of NIMASA, the process of issuance of ship certificates will ensure robust screening of vessels that would be visiting Nigerian waters in line with the new regulation.

He said the new regulation, which took effect from July 1, involves the Certificate of Nigerian Registry, Provisional Certificate of Registry, and Certificate of Nigerian Registry for Bareboat Chartered Vessel, Fishing Boat and Certificate of Cabotage Ship Registry for Wholly Owned Nigerian Vessel, among others.

Others include the Certificate of Cabotage Ship Registry for Bareboat Chartered Vessel; and Foreign Owned Vessels are also affected; Certificate of Cabotage Ship Registry for Joint Venture Owned Vessel, Deletion Certificate, Bill of Sale and Transcript of Registry; while Certificate of Mortgage to Secure Account Current and Certificate of Freedom of Encumbrance have also been changed.

“All existing certificates issued by the Registrar of Ships before the commencement of the new regulation remain valid and should be carried on board vessels until their expiration. But vessel owners or masters may apply for the reissuance of their existing certificates,” he said.

The Merchant Shipping Act, 2007 makes it mandatory for the originals of certificates of registry to be carried on board vessels at all times.