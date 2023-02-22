NIMASA gives technical support to São Tomé and Príncipe

The management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has provided technical support to Instituto Marito e Portuaruo (IMAP) in São Tomé and Príncipe.

Making a presentation at an event in São Tomé, with the Nigerian Ambassador to São Tomé, Gambo Hamza in attendance, Bashir Jamoh, the director general of NIMASA, said the Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to regional maritime development premised on cooperation.

Jamoh, who was represented by Isichei Osamgbi, the director of Special Duties, at NIMASA said it has become imperative for African countries particularly in the Gulf of Guinea to help one another to ensure proper harnessing of the regional maritime potential.

“It has become very pertinent for African countries to continue to collaborate and strengthen their relationships; helping one another in their areas of need, for us to harness the vast opportunities. In the maritime sector, the Gulf of Guinea is one area where that is most needed as encouraged by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO),” Jamoh said.

Read also: Nigeria needs $800m to rebuild Apapa, Tin-Can, Calabar, Onne Ports – NPA

He said the evidence in the past has shown that when nations and organisations work together, each bringing in their vast areas of strength, they tend to develop faster and grow their economies better.

On his part, Gambo Yusuf Hamza, Nigerian Ambassador to São Tomé, commended the management of NIMASA, adding that the recent achievements in the Gulf of Guinea have improved the image of Nigeria in the continent.

Pointing out that no nation can singlehandedly tackle transnational crimes such as piracy and trafficking of arms, he said it has become expedient for a cluster of nations across the world to join resources and fight criminal elements on the waterways.

He acknowledged NIMASA’s effort in the fight against piracy and ensuring the safety of waterways in the region.