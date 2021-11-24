NIMASA creates staff joint consultative forum to boost productivity

The director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamoh, has inaugurated an 18-member staff joint consultative forum for the purpose of strengthening the relationship between the management and staff.

Inaugurating the forum at the NIMASA headquarters in Lagos recently, Jamoh said that communication between management and staff was essential to moving the maritime industry forward.

Jamoh, who was represented by Ronke Thomas, director of Administration and Human Resources, said staff motivation has enabled the agency to deliver on its mandates.

“Effective management is the ability to get the best out of the workforce and this we have always championed since we took the leadership of this Agency. We want to further give the workforce a voice, which will be another milestone in the history of NIMASA,” he explained.

Continuing, Jamoh said: “Having risen through the ranks, I know what the staff needs to be motivated and what we are doing today would impact the entire maritime sector. Let me assure you that this management is committed to doing things that will drive the Nigerian maritime sector to an enviable height.”

Abdullahi Yelwa, chairman of the forum, thanked the executive management of NIMASA for the internal communication initiative.

Yelwa said the forum would strengthen the trust the staff had built with the management.

The NIMASA Joint Consultative Forum has Shielibe Abe as vice-chairman and its representatives drawn from all cadres of the Agency.

With the forum, all staff matters and grievances are to be presented to the management in a civil manner, as guided by extant laws and policy.