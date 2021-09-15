Nigeria railway makes N71m moving cargo in second-quarter – NBS

The Nigerian rail system has generated a total of N71, 555,762 from evacuating cargoes in the second quarter of 2021, according to the National Bureau of Statistics’ Rail Transportation Data (Q2 2021).

This was about 7.9 percent increase when compared to a total of N66, 293,398 generated from the movement of cargo the same time in 2020 and about 173 percent rise from the N26, 195,160 collected in Q1 2021.

NBS data further revealed that a total of 42,782 tons of cargo were evacuated via the rail system in the period under review.

This was against 8,691 tons recorded in quarter two of 2020 and 10,511 tons moved in quarter one of 2021, representing 392.25 percent growth year-on-year and 307.02 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Read also: Stakeholders laud FG over Calabar-Itu road project

The data stated that a total of 565,385 passengers travelled via the rail system in quarter two as against 108,238 passengers recorded same period in 2020 and 424,460 in quarter one 2021.

This represents 422.35 percent growth on year-on-year and 33.20 percent on quarter-on-quarter basis.

Pundits see rail transport as a viable means of moving cargo from the port, and it is expected that effective use of rail to haul goods out of Apapa and Tin-Can Ports, will bring relief to Apapa metropolis.

It will also help to reduce the alarming rate of congestion in port terminals by ensuring free movement on the port roads.