Nigeria gets new economic gateway port as FG declares Funtua ICD as port of origin, destination

Kastina State-based shippers will soon have an internationally recognised port where imports and export can be consigned to and from any seaport in the world, as the Federal Government has officially declared Funtua Inland Container Depot as a port of origin and destination.

Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, the minister of transportation, made the official declaration at a ceremony at the facility site in Funtua, Katsina state.

“By the powers conferred on me by section 30 of the Nigerian Ports Authority Act, Cap. N126 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and all other powers enabling me as the Honourable Minister of Transportation, I hereby declare the Funtua Inland Dry Port as a Port of Origin and Final Destination with effect from 2nd February 2023 to commence full operations.

“By this declaration, the port shall have all the basics of an international port including Customs, Immigration, Port Health officials and all relevant government agencies approved to operate in a port,” he said.

He called on shippers, shipping companies, landlocked countries and port users to take full advantage of the facility for importing and exporting their cargoes.

He said the importance of Katsina State as the commercial domain in the trans-Saharan trade route with huge agricultural trade in local and export volumes is well documented.

Pointing out that the state has been ranked as the largest producer of cotton, second largest producer of sorghum and producer of 13 percent of Nigeria’s sugarcane, Sambo said that the ranking places Kastina in second place in Nigeria.

He added that the World Bank also ranked the state seventh in ease of doing business ahead of Lagos, Kano, Rivers and Cross Rivers, adding that Katsina ranks 12th in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) development and growth.

“The state ranks 17th in Gross State Product with an average per capita of $6,022, a major producer of other cereals, legume crops and several manufacturing industries not only suited but most qualified for an Inland Dry Port,” he said.

He also said that the inland dry port idea was conceived as part of port reform programme designed to decongest the seaports, and to take shipping and port services closer to importers and exporters in the hinterland.

Funtua, which was concessioned to Equatorial Marine Oil & Gas Limited, was part of the ICDs approved by the Federal Executive Council in March 2006 as critical transport infrastructure to be situated at chosen locations across the country.

“The Funtua Container Freight Station which was converted to an Inland Dry Port shall be a Customs port in accordance with the provisions of the Customs and Excise Management Act, Cap. C45 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004,” he said.

While commending the state government for the huge investment in infrastructure such as roads and other amenities, Sambo urged the concessionaire to continue to invest in the facility to provide efficient service to dry port users and to also remain competitive.