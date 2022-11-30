Nigerdock obtains Customs permit to operate bonded terminal

Nigerdock, a Nigerian maritime company operating a multipurpose terminal and shipyard in Lagos, will soon begin terminal operations as it has obtained the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) approval to operate a bonded terminal.

Maher Jarmakani, the chief executive officer of Nigerdock, disclosed this in Lagos during the recent visit of the Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, minister of transportation to the Snake Island base of the company.

He said the firm is also working with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to obtain all other necessary permits required to operate a container terminal.

Jarmakani said Nigerdock has taken notable steps to ensure all processes of getting the needed approvals are followed accordingly in order to avoid the circumstance that led to the suspension of their terminal operations by the Federal Government.

He added that the approvals coupled with the assurance of the Minister of Transportation to lift the suspension on their terminal operations would enable Nigerdock to reopen its terminal operations.

Earlier, Sambo expressed the Federal Government’s readiness to lift the suspension order on Nigerdock’s terminal operations following its willingness to abide by the rules.

Read also: Professionals laud achievements of CIOTA in transport sector

According to Sambo, Nigerdock was suspended due to complaints from other terminal operators that the firm had operating advantages over them.

“We received complaints from terminal operators that you are not on the same level with them because they pay more to the government than you do. This means that you may likely attract freight at a lower cost to the detriment of the businesses of others,” the Minister said.

He, however, urged the management of Nigerdock to liaise with the NPA to work out all the needed operational licenses.

“We will never do anything to undermine the things you are doing here in terms of generating wealth and jobs for Nigerians, but the law should be followed,” he added.

In addition to terminal operations, Nigerdock also provides marine services and free zone solutions.