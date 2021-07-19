NDLEA names NIWA Lagos boss, Braimah as ambassador

Sarat Lara Braimah, Lagos Area Manager of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has been named an ambassador of war against drug abuse, by Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Speaking at a brief ceremony held in Lagos at the weekend, the NDLEA boss said Braimah was appointed in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech commemorating the 2O21 United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a war which must be fought by well-meaning citizens.

He said Braimah is expected to collaborate with NDLEA in propagating the war against drug abuse and illicit trafficking through official and private engagements as a responsible officer of government.

Presenting the letter of appointment and decorative pin to Braimah, Ekundayo Williams, assistant director, Seaport Operations of NDLEA, who represented the NDLEA boss, explained that NIWA Area Manager has shown commitment in assisting NDLEA in the discharge of its duties in Lagos.

Braimah, who lauded the dedication of the agency, said the community to community approach to arresting the rise in drug trafficking is the best way to go.

She promised to do whatever possible to assist the agency, particularly in propagating the message against drug abuse among boat operators in Lagos and other stakeholders within the water transport community.