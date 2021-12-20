NAGAFF seeks release of 14 vehicles detained by shipping operator

The Office of the National Coordinator, 100 percent Compliance Team of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), has called on the management of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to compel Clarion Shipping Terminal Limited, an off-dock terminal operator in Lagos, to release a total of 14 imported vehicles detained at the terminal since July.

A statement signed by Tanko Ibrahim, national chairman of the team, disclosed that the vehicles were trapped at the off-dock terminal since July 2021 for no fault of the association after duty and other charges were paid.

Ibrahim said the investigation by the team revealed that some 19 containers were allegedly taken out of the terminal without paying the demand notice (DN) issued to them as well as not following due Customs clearing process.

“We want to appeal to the CGC to prevail on the management of Clarion Shipping Terminal Ltd to release all our 14 vehicles as well as cause a full-scale investigation to unravel the mystery around the 19 containers saga,” he said.

He however accused the terminal operator and the consignee, whose name was withheld, of being responsible for the alleged release of the said containers without any terminal delivery order.

According to Tanko, the unpaid assessments were over N8.5 million and he listed the container numbers as follow: c.i02499 of 28/03/2018; c.i01123 of 23/03/18; C 101096 of 23/03/18; c.i01066 of 23/03/18; C. 101178 of 23/03/18; C. 101155 of 23/03/18; C 101142 of 23/03/18; c.i02438 of 28/03/18; C. 102483 of 28/03/18; :.102512 of 28/03/18; C.101098 of 23/03/18; C.102461 of 28/03/18 and C.102500 of 28/03/18.