MSC now ranks as world’s largest container shipping firm – Alphaliner

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has finally surpassed Maersk as the largest container shipping company in the world in terms of Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEU) capacity, according to the latest Alphaliner’s figures.

Alphaliner stated that MSC had significantly closed the gap from its Danish rival in the last months and with the acquisition of the 4,992 TEU Mexico, which was until recently on charter to Maersk, the top position changed hands after more than 25 years.

According to Alphaliner’s data, MSC has a total container capacity of 4,284,728 TEU, while Maersk follows with 4,282,840 TEU.

Also, the order book of MSC is more than three times larger than Maersk’s one, which means that the gap between the two companies is expected to widen in the next months.

Read also: Rising oil prices, shipping hitches worsen malaria in Nigeria

“For a period of some weeks, the capacity gap between MSC and Maersk Group is expected to remain tight, so that daily fleet fluctuations from charter on-hires and off hires could – theoretically – see Maersk Group move ahead again for short periods of time. MSC is however expected to become a permanent number one in the first half of 2022 when numerous large newly built container ships are scheduled to be delivered to the carrier,” said Alphaliner.

The two companies, which comprise the largest container alliance in the world – 2 million alliances, dominate the container market with a combined 34 percent (17 percent each) of the global TEU capacity. The market share of MSC is however anticipated to further increase in the next months when the Swiss/Italian Company will be receiving its vessel orders.