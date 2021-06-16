Maritime Writes Project to begin training session on June 19

The first edition of the Maritime Writes Project, which received entries from female members of the public, has perfected plans to run its creative writing training/workshop from June 19 to June 27, 2021.

Ezinne Azunna, project coordinator/CEO of Media Traction, said the training, would be open to participants selected by the faculty and would run only on weekends.

The faculty would be headed by Taiwo Nolas-Alausa; a Training and Development Consultant while Adegbite Tobalase, head of the Department of Languages & Literary Studies at Adeleke University, Ede will head the Creative Writing Review and Editing panel for potential publishable works. Ifeoma Ifechelobi, a US based Clinical psychologist, is also a member of the Faculty.

“We have selected 20 participants; five Senior Secondary School female students who did well at the National Maritime Quiz and Symposium organised by Ocean Ambassadors Foundation led by Olaitan Willaims. We have schools that enrolled their students and individuals. The goal is to empower these girls with creative writing skills and encourage them to author children storybooks with maritime themes to keep the younger generation interested in maritime industry,” she said.

She said the faculty has other guest lecturers including publishers, illustrators and captains of industry, adding that the curriculum is quite robust.

“Our hope is that the Academy will give the participants what it takes to become accomplished authors. The project has gotten lots of commendation but not much financial support. We are encouraged by the contributions no matter how little. We hope this annual exercise will grow the quantity and quality of maritime stories on the bookshelves while empowering females,” Azunna stated.

Participants are advised to check their emails for confirmation of selected persons for the workshop before June 19, 2021.