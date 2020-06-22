MACN gets Siemens AG’s support to expand collective action initiative in Nigeria

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), a global business network of over 130 companies working together to tackle corruption in the maritime industry, said its expanding its collective action initiative in Nigeria with the support of the Siemens Integrity Initiative.

The expansion project will be implemented by MACN and the Convention on Business Integrity (CBi) and run from 2020 up to January 2023. It builds on and will be integrated into MACN and CBi’s ongoing work in Nigeria that is sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

As a result of the Siemens’ support, MACN will expand its work into multiple agencies and port users, enabling greater public-private sector dialogue on integrity issues, equipping local players with proven Collective Action methodologies to drive change, and supporting maritime industry Collective Action initiatives.

“Through the generous support from Siemens AG and CBi, MACN will be able to contribute to a stronger government and port authority compliance environment and encourage public-private oversight of compliance in ports and terminals. We believe this will lead to more effective seaports and terminals services, and improved corruption prevention practices that, ultimately, will benefit any business using seaports or terminals in Nigeria.” says Soji Apampa, executive director and co-founder of the Convention on Business Integrity.

The Siemens Integrity Initiative promotes projects that seek to combat corruption through collective action. The selection process is highly competitive and favours projects that have a direct impact on the private sector and also strengthens compliance standards and legal systems.

Cecilia Müller Torbrand, executive director of MACN said Siemens Integrity Initiative is a very competitive funding call that, over the years has supported some of the leading anti-corruption initiatives globally.

“For MACN, CBi, and our local stakeholders, the support from Siemens is a fantastic recognition of our collective action work, and the impact we had on the Nigerian port and maritime sector. We are grateful for the support and excited to add Siemens to the list of donors supporting MACN,” says Torbrand.

On her part, Onyeche Tifase, CEO of Siemens Energy Nigeria said the initiative will boost Siemens efforts to support the establishment of higher integrity standards and fairer market conditions in Nigeria, assuring that they would make the project a joint success.

Over the coming three years, MACN and CBi will enable port users to demand, track, and ensure greater compliance in Nigerian ports, help strengthen government capability to establish compliance systems and collaboration between business, government, and civil society.

It will also create the platform for the cultural changes that are necessary to improve trade flows in and out of Nigeria, and support the social-economic growth the government is targeting.

“The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) welcome this intervention by the CBi and MACN. Ports processes and procedures are in dire need of reforms. It is our hope that this initiative will advance the cause of the needed change process,” says Muda Yusuf, director-general of LCCI.

CBi was a recipient of support under the first round of funding which is used to develop a Corporate Governance Rating System (CGRS) in partnership with the Nigeria Stock Exchange.