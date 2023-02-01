Lekki Port to attract investments, boost Nigeria’s economy – Rathi

The newly commissioned Lekki Deep Seaport will boost the nation’s economy by increasing the volume of trade and attracting more foreign direct investment (FDI) to Nigeria through the Zone, Dinesh Rathi, the chief executive officer of the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), one of the private free trade zones in Nigeria, has said.

Rathi, who disclosed this at the official commissioning of Lekki Deep Seaport by President Muhammadu Buhari at the port site recently, said the integration of the Lekki Deep Seaport, the Lagos Free Zone is the most ideal investment destination, given the quality of infrastructure available within the Zone.

According to him, the port would give unparalleled competitive advantages to investors at LFZ in terms of ease of doing business and trade efficiency.

Rathi commended the Lekki Port shareholders, partners, and contractors for their concerted effort in actualising the project.

He expressed confidence that the combination of the port and the Lagos Free Zone would play a major role in boosting Nigeria’s GDP and creating employment opportunities for the people.

“The commissioning of the Lekki Deep Seaport today by President Muhammadu Buhari marks a significant milestone for the government and the people of Nigeria as this project will greatly impact economic growth and development. Lekki Port and LFZ will evolve together by creating an ecosystem that is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Read also: ‘More Customs agents will be jobless as volume continues to drop’

“We express our sincere appreciation to the Federal Government, Lagos State Government, and all the relevant government agencies/parastatals, especially our regulator- Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) for their support throughout this entire journey,” he said.