Lekki Port obtains approval to connect to coastal railway through Ijebu-Ode

Determined to ensure efficient cargo evacuation, the Federal Government has given the approval to connect to the proposed Eastern coastal rail line through Ijebu-Ode.

Daniel Odibe, deputy chief operating officer of Lekki Port, who disclosed this in Lagos recently during the end-of-the-year media parley, said it has been estimated that from Lekki Port to Ijebu-Ode will be about 50 kilometres while Ijebu-Ode to Ibadan rail line, will be about 70 kilometres.

He said the proposed rail connection to the port if completed will aid cargo evacuation together with the road and barges.

Odibe also said that Lagos State Government has commenced work on the construction of access roads leading to the port. He however appealed for more support in the area of infrastructural development to ensure ease of cargo movement out of the port.

Odibe further disclosed that port management is also perfecting plans to bring in two automated scanners to fast-track cargo examination at the port.

According to him, the scanners are expected to arrive in Nigeria by February 2023 before they will be installed for use at the port.

“The scanners will be a drive-through scanner that has the capability to scan containers in 33 seconds and will eliminate the challenges that come with a physical examination of cargo at the port,” he said.

Meanwhile, the management of the newly completed Lekki Port is presently perfecting arrangements to begin commercial operations before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Laurence Smith, the chief operating officer of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), said the terminal operator, Lekki Free Port Terminal, will be carrying out trial operations once they complete the installation of all the necessary port equipment and infrastructure.

He said the target is to ensure that the port starts commercial operations on or before March 31, 2023.

According to him, starting commercial operations means having the first commercial vessel visit the port, which will be done side by side with the Presidential commissioning of the port.

Smith added that Lekki Port has already opened discussions with potential operators of the liquid berth terminals, which is critical to the commencement of the construction of Phase two of the port.

Earlier, Du Ruogang, managing director of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, said the port is ready for official commissioning and commencement of commercial operations.

Ruogang said that all necessary arrangements are being put in place for the official commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari, after which the port will be fully set for the start of commercial operations.

Similarly, the management of Lekki Port and Lekki Freeport Terminal, the terminal operator, also held a strategic meeting with regulatory and statutory government agencies that will be stationed at the port in preparation for the commencement of commercial operations.

The meeting was called to discuss the status of the port, plans for early trial operations and the start of commercial operations in the first quarter of 2023, and other miscellaneous matters, including office spaces.

The agencies in attendance include the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Customs Service, the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Nigerian Police Force, the Lagos Free Zone, the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Department of State Services and the Port Health.