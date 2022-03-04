Lekki Port construction now at 85% completion – promoter

Construction work on Lekki Deep Seaport has now reached 85 percent completion at the end of February 2022, according to the status update released by Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, the promoter.

Consequently, Lekki Port which is expected to be the deepest port in Sub-Saharan Africa, is on course for completion of construction in September 2022 and will be operational by December 2022.

The status update, which was released on the company’s official social media pages, said that dredging and reclamation works have reached 93.78 percent completion and Quay Wall 89.96 percent completion, while Breakwater and the Landside Infrastructure reached 83.63 percent and 74.35 percent completion, respectively.

Du Ruogang, the managing director of Lekki Port, explained that the project’s EPC Contractor, China Harbour Engineering LFTZ Enterprise is working round the clock to ensure that the port is delivered even ahead of the agreed schedule.

He stated that a significant distinguishing feature of the Port is that it has a draught capacity of 16.5metres, adding that it has a turning circle of 600 meters, which would enable it to handle the largest generation of vessels.

He further disclosed that the Port is built to leverage on cutting-edge technology.

Read also: Under-reporting of AfCFTA detrimental to investments – report

Upon the start of port operations, which will be handled by Lekki Freeport Terminal, a subsidiary of CMA CGA, the processing of shipment will become completely automated, thereby promoting efficient and seamless service to the end-user.

According to him, Lekki Port is being constructed with the framework of a modern port in mind, as it boasts of state-of-the-art equipment such as Rubber Tyre Gantry cranes which can be used to stack containers and ship to shore cranes that have capacity to deliver 30 moves per hour.

Upon completion, the Lekki Deep Seaport will be one of the most modern ports in West Africa, offering enormous support to the burgeoning commercial operations across Nigeria and the entire West African region.