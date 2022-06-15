Lekki Port cleans up coastal communities in Ibeju-Lekki

As part of the activities to mark the 2022 World Environment Day, Lekki Port said it teamed up with African Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative (AFMESI) to carry out a clean-up exercise of the coastal side of Magbon Segun and Oke Segun communities in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Du Ruogang, managing director of Lekki Port, said at the event that the initiative was Lekki Port’s contribution to taking care of the earth and its natural resources.

“We thank our host communities for allowing us to carry out this clean-up event in their space and we will surely ensure that it is not a one-off occasion. We are all enjoined to celebrate, protect and restore our planet starting with our immediate environment,” he said.

Felicia Mogo, founder/president of AFMESI, said the initiative was borne out of the need to curb waste dumping with intervention programmes set in place to support the communities.

According to her, initiatives such as the provision of waste bins and tools help to create awareness of the impact of waste.

Read also: World Bank ranks Tin-Can, Onne Ports ahead of Cotonou, Tema, Lome

“Lekki Port has set a very good example, other organisations and individuals present are being invited to join hands with Lekki Port to ensure sustainable development,” she said.

The clean-up exercise was put together as part of Lekki Port’s efforts to ensure environmental justice. Lekki Port has been showing continued commitment to the environment by upscaling its investment in the sustainability of its host communities through the creation of better household waste management and awareness of the impact of waste on humans and the environment.

This year’s World Environment Day was held with the theme, ‘Only One Earth’, a call for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore the planet.