Lekki Port appoints Bello-Koko, CHEC boss as board of directors

The Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited has announced the appointment of Mohammed Bello-Koko, the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), as a member of its board of directors.

The firm also appointed Zhang Lianjiu, executive general manager of the investment business unit of China Harbour Engineering Company as a member of its board of directors.

With the appointments, Bello-Koko is expected to represent the interest of NPA while Lianjiu will be representing the interest of China Harbour, which is the majority shareholder of Lekki Port.

According to the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, the appointments come with effect from April 20, 2022.

NPA holds a 5 percent equity shareholding in Lekki Port. The other shareholders include China Habour Engineering Company (CHEC), which has the majority share of 52.5 percent, while Lagos State Government holds a 20 percent stake, and Tolaram holds a 22.5 percent stake.