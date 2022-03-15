IWD: Maritime firm takes career talk to Festac Girls College

Benita Afolabi, the managing director of Kaystone Global Resources Limited, a maritime firm, has held a career counseling session with students of Festac Girls College, as part of activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

Afolabi, who is a maritime entrepreneur, went with Oluwadamilola Adebamip, a 31-year old female Marine Engineer, who works with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

While encouraging the students to remain focused on their studies, Afolabi advised them on the need to have self-confidence, which she said will enable them to attain greatness irrespective of their societal status.

“I believe that among you are Managing Directors, Senators, House of Representative Members, Governors, if possible a first female President. In the past, women were restricted to household duties but today women do not just contribute to the wellbeing of the home, but also, the growth of the society,” she said.

She said that empowering women is a great responsibility, adding that it has become necessary for gender equality because society will be better when women are given equal chances.

On how she broke the bias at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt, Oluwadamilola Adebamipe shared the story of how she became the best graduating student with first class.

Oluwadamilola, who was one of the four females in the class of 254 students, graduated from Okemesi Grammar School, a public secondary school in Ekiti State.

While advising the students to not allow their background to define their future, she said that coming from a poor background was never a hindrance to her success today.

“My lecturers tried to discourage me from reading Marine Engineering on the basis that the course is for men but I did not give in. I made my first class from the first semester with 3.51, but I kept working hard and by the second semester, I had 3.9 out of 4points. During my onboard training, I was also the overall best student and I left there with lots of awards. So, this is my story and it should inspire you to be resilient and to go for what you want,” she added.