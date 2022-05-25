IOCs violating Nigerian diving regulations – Ugwala

Julius Ugwala, chief inspector of diving in Nigeria, has accused International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria of violating diving regulations.

Speaking with newsmen recently, Ugwala, who is also a member of the National Association of Professional Divers (NAPROD), said foreigners are being engaged in diving services by IOCs in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria’s 2018 Diving at Work regulations is heavily flouted by these IOCs, whose diving jobs are supposed to be guided by local regulations.

He however commended the diving contractor for the proposed EQUIANO Lagos Fibre Optic Cable Landing -Shore End for adhering to local regulation even as he urged other diving contractors to emulate the same practice.

“While good policies to enhance the diving sector are being explored, firms, contractors, and clients need to ensure their activities comply with global best practices and local regulations,” he advised.

Read also: NPA implores UK government to end rejection of Nigerian exports

Ugwala, however, said the Diving Governing Board should be carried along in the planning stage of the proposed Diving Excellency and Diving School, which intends to enhance the profession in Nigeria.

On the importance of training, he said the diving sector has an opportunity to export professionals to other nations within Africa and the world.

He added that the challenge of forex would be dissipated when people can attend diving schools in Nigeria.

On the capital flight, he said that engaging Nigerian divers would eliminate the need for expatriates even as Nigeria could become a major exporter of divers.

“We want to make it known that firms in Nigeria especially those operating in the oil and gas sector, cannot claim to have regard for the nation when they do not abide by the laws governing the country,” he said.