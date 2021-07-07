Hydro Marine commissions new passenger boats to boost water transport, tourism

Hydro Marine and Boat Services Limited, an indigenous boat building company, has launched three new passenger boats to boost water transportation and business of tourism in Lagos.

The three new boats, with passenger-carrying capacities of 36, 55 and 70 respectively, were built to enhance the capacity of the company’s fleets.

Speaking at the commissioning of the boat in Lagos at the weekend, Festus Hodewu, managing director of the company, said that apart from serving the transportation needs of commuters, the new boats built to global standard will also address the issue of traffic gridlock in Lagos.

According to him, the commissioning was part of the company’s plans to improve its operation as there were plans to build a fully automated boat before the end of the year.

He said that Hydro Marine Services has always ensured that its boat meets world-class standards.

“The component used in building the boats is from aluminium, we have a properly installed radial that can pick an accurate location and navigation in order to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers,” he said.

On funds for the boat project, Hodewu said the company ensured it operated within its means, adding that while boat engines and navigational equipment were imported, the rest of the materials used in the fabrication of the boats were sourced locally in line with global standards.

Hodewu further said that Hydro Marine was taking a giant step to ensuring its operations and presences are felt across all the West African routes, even as the company currently operates along the Cameroun-Gambia-Gabon-Calabar routes.

On the motivations for venturing into water transport business, Hodewu said that discipline, determination and dedication are the guiding principles that have kept the company going.

He, however, pointed out that boat mishap occurs on the nation’s waterways because some operators engage in an unsafe act. “One thing is certain if all passengers are properly kitted in their personal protective equipment (PPE), there is no need for anyone to die in the case of a boat mishap.”

He said the company always prioritises safety especially onboard by ensuring total compliance with safety protocols and regulations of operations. “Some Nigerians have a phobia for water and that keeps them from exploring the huge benefits of water transportation. People have failed to understand that the danger inherent on-air is much higher than that of water.”

On his part, Stanley Onuoha, head of the marine department, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Lagos area office, said the authority was impressed with the efforts of Hydro Marine Service to boost inland water transportation that is gradually gaining popularity in the country.

According to Onuoha, safety is very paramount because without safety, a lot of passengers would be scared to use water transportation.

He said the Lagos office of NIWA has put a lot of things in place to ensure it certify boat drivers by issuing them driver license.

“At the moment, NIWA is carrying out a survey inspection certification of all boat operators in Lagos State which is ongoing to make sure that all the basic requirements that a ferry or boat operator needs to be safe, is onboard,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “We are in the process of inaugurating a joint safety task force which will comprise of NIWA and boat operators. We want boat operators to owe the process by making it self-regulatory in order to prevent operators from seeing the process of enforcement as a punishment.”

On the continued use of substandard life jackets, he said, NIWA has commenced annual inspection of all boat operations to ensure that all the life jackets are up to standard.