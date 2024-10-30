How Chinese Chery is advancing Nigeria’s sporting culture

Carloha, the franchise holder and assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has inspired players to play a successful game by putting a unique spark in the just-concluded golf tournament.

Chery, a Chinese brand of vehicles, distributed in Nigeria by Carloha was on display at the NAPE Charity Golf Tournament to showcase its dedication to advancing the country’s sporting culture and community spirit.

Though Tiggo 8 Pro was at the centre of the show, Carloha showcased other outstanding models from Chery’s lineup including the Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 2 Pro, and Arrizo 5.

These vehicles were strategically displayed around the golf course, attracting significant interest from attendees and they were keen to learn more about Chery’s advanced technology, robust design, and seamless blend of performance and comfort.

The Tiggo 8 Pro captured considerable attention, not only for its status as the hole-in-one prize but also for its sophisticated design, spacious interior, and cutting-edge features.

Participants and spectators alike were impressed by the vehicle’s blend of elegance and power, which embodies Chery’s commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles to Nigerian drivers.

This premium SUV, representing a blend of luxury, advanced technology, and rugged performance, was placed strategically to inspire participants to bring their best game.

Although no golfer clinched the hole-in-one this year, the anticipation and excitement brought a unique spark to the tournament.

The tournament attracted an impressive array of Nigeria’s most notable professionals in the oil and gas sector.

It brought the country’s top geoscientists and business leaders together and provided Carloha with a valuable opportunity to engage with a prestigious audience while reinforcing its commitment to promoting sports and supporting community-oriented events in Nigeria.

This particular model symbolises Carloha’s dedication to offering reliable and advanced vehicles that cater to diverse needs and lifestyles.

The Chery display also provided an interactive experience for the guests, with knowledgeable staff guiding them through the features of each model and answering questions.

Enthusiasts had the opportunity to explore the cars up close, experiencing firsthand the comfort, intuitive design, and technological advancements that Chery vehicles bring to the Nigerian market.

It provided a platform for Carloha to establish a deeper connection with potential customers and demonstrate its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Although no player managed to achieve the elusive hole-in-one and take home the Tiggo 8 Pro, the tournament successfully celebrated the values of perseverance, excellence, and camaraderie.

Chery’s presence left a lasting impression on attendees, reinforcing the brand’s image as a leading provider of premium vehicles in Nigeria.

“We are excited to be a formidable partner in this notable charity golf event organised by NAPE. Offering Chery Tiggo 8 as a grand prize for the hole-in-one is a testament to Chery’s commitment to sports development in Nigeria and helping the less privileged in our society,” Joseph Omokhapue, sales director for Carloha Nigeria, said.

Even though no one could strike the hole-in-one during the tournament, he assured that Carloha will continue to support the NAPE Golf Tournaments.

He further congratulates all the participants for their exceptional play and applauds the NAPE for hosting a remarkable event that supports the development of golf and charity initiatives in Nigeria.

Carloha Nigeria also offers a six-year warranty/200,000 kilometres, a six-year free service on all Chery vehicles, a flexible auto financing solution with the best price for all vehicles, and 247 services as part of its commitment to making vehicle ownership easy and affordable.

This ensures that owners can enjoy their Tiggo 8 Pro with confidence knowing they have reliable support and service from Chery for years to come.

