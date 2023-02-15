How APM Terminals is digitalising port operations in Nigeria

Technology is transforming the port business by improving container handling and processing through online payment, electronic invoicing, and receipt.

APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s largest container terminal by volume realised very quickly, the importance of technology in port operations, and since its inception at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa in 2006, it has remained at the forefront of port modernisation and digitisation.

Starting off with the overhaul of terminal equipment and port infrastructure, the terminal expanded its yard capacity, modernised its Information Technology hardware and software systems, and skilled up its workforce.

Currently, the terminal yard holds 30 rubber tyred gantry cranes (RTGs), 13 Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs), several Reach Stackers, forklifts, empty handlers, and specialised terminal trucks, making it one of the best-equipped port terminals in Nigeria.

Over the past few years, the terminal has been on a remarkable transformation journey, with a strong ambition to become a world-class terminal operator, enabling access to jobs, products, foods, medicine, and other essential items for Nigerians.

In March 2022, APM Terminals Apapa commissioned a new digitalised administrative building in line with its commitment to introducing innovations to help both shipping lines and landside customers achieve improved supply chain efficiency and flexibility in a cost-effective manner.

The building is the first of its kind; equipped with a digitised Operations Command Centre that has significantly improved container handling and processing. It has a state-of-the-art crane simulator, the first of its kind in the entire West African region, to train crane operators on the usage of terminal equipment such as the MHCs and RTGs.

The commissioning of the first digitalised port building was graced by representatives of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Nigeria Police Force, major shipping lines, and landside customers.

Keith Svendsen, now the CEO of APM Terminals, also attended the event. The new building, according to Svendsen, would set a new standard for port operation in Nigeria.

“A port is one of the infrastructures that take years to plan and build. This is why we are working to make it better and get ready for the future,” Svendsen said.

He said the technology embedded in the new building would improve container handling operations and processing in the terminal particularly in enabling electronic invoicing, an electronic receipt, and online payment processes that allow customers to fast-track their documentation.

Also, Klaus Laursen, then country managing director of APM Terminals Nigeria, said, “The aim is to make APM Terminals Apapa a better trade and logistics zone. We just have to be better and improve every day by investing in our people and infrastructure in order to have a smarter and digitalised business that serves the need of our customers and the country at large.”

Mohammed Bello-Koko, managing director of the NPA, commended APM Terminals for raising the standards of port operation in the country, and for adding immense value to the port over the past 16 years.

Bello-Koko, who was represented by Ayo Durowaiye, assistant general manager, Operations of NPA, said APM Terminals is also paying attention to exports particularly now that the Federal Government is focused on growing the non-oil and agro-business sectors.

Modupe Aremu, the zonal coordinator, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service, represented by Queen Ogbudu, a comptroller, also commended APM Terminals Apapa for setting the pace in terminal operations in Nigeria.

“Customs is proud of APM Terminals Apapa. You are doing a good job, and no doubt about it – always a pacesetter,” Ogbudu said.

Shortly, APM Terminals Apapa rolled out two new digital initiatives for the benefit of its customers.

The first digital initiative was the #Dynamic #TDO, which brought about an impressive and faster process of generating Terminal Delivery Order (TDO) with multiple containers on the same Bill of Lading while the second was #Dynamic #Delivery, which enabled faster loading of customers’ containers in the yard.

Riyaz Melekolangath, the planning manager of APM Terminals Apapa, said the new initiatives would lead to a reduction in waiting time during TDO generation for a Bill of Lading with multiple containers.

He said it will reduce truck waiting time, reduce truck inefficiency and improve TDO security.

Some customers of the terminal, who recognised the continuous efforts in delivering top-notch services at the terminal, commended the effort.

Idowu Osoneye, supply chain director of Promasidor, said, “APM Terminals Apapa provides great value to Promasidor. The terminal has automated its invoicing, payment, and receipting process.

“At any time of the day, payment can be done, and all other processes can equally be concluded without delay. The 24-hour service ensures that goods exit the port and are delivered without issues. I am satisfied with the truck turnaround time, and with the introduction and schedule of barge operations,” he added.

Emeka Dimude, chief operating officer of Blue Anchor, said that in addition to bringing in a world-class facility to operate in Apapa, they also try to make their operation humane.

“In 2021 when things were so bad as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had many consignments that piled up for several reasons. The terminal was kind enough to reach out to me. After explaining my situation and they ask me to apply for a waiver to have a soft landing. They did that and it was a big cushion for us,” Dimude said.

Besides its focus on port digitisation, the terminal has, in recent years, directed more efforts into environmentally sustainable and friendly operations.

Last year, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with FREEE Recycle Limited to recycle its used tyres, eliminated the use of single-use plastic bottled water in order to reduce its plastic waste footprint, and commenced recycling PVC fibers to produce coveralls.

“We are reducing our environmental footprint in Nigeria by recycling used tyres into materials that can be used in other parts of the supply chain. We partnered with companies with different expertise to ensure that together, we reduce the environmental footprint in our businesses,” Steen Knudsen, terminal manager of APM Terminals Apapa, said.

APM Terminals Apapa has received several commendations and awards not just for its efficiency but also for its sterling safety records. Last year, the terminal set a new safety record at the port, as it logged 500 days without Lost Time Injury (LTI).

LTI, which is a key indicator of the effectiveness of an organisation’s safety programme, means no injury was sustained on the job by an employee or contractor that resulted in the person being absent from work.

For its outstanding Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) records, the terminal won the NPA Platinum Merit Award in December 2022.

Kayode Olufemi Daniel, government relations manager at APM Terminals Apapa, who received the award on behalf of the company, said it was a great honour that demonstrates its continued commitment to improving health, safety, and environment, not just within the terminal but also within the port facility.

The terminal places great value on the training and development of its employees. In 2022, about 844 employees were trained in their functional areas and leadership and management.

To instill a culture of efficiency and productivity, the terminal runs a LEAN Academy with 603 employees undergoing LEAN training from Levels one to four in 2022.

In addition to meeting international security requirements outlined by the International Ships and Ports Facility Security Code (ISPS Code) and APM Terminals global safety requirements, the terminal operates a truck safety programme, which ensures that designated, physically protected areas are provided for drivers conducting operational activities outside of their truck cabs, as well as safety instructions specific to each facility’s layout and traffic flow.

It also upgraded its yard lighting system in 2022, by installing a new LED lighting solution. With this, the terminal succeeded in attaining the global lighting standard, thus taking it to the highest level of safety attainable.

The terminal strongly supports Nigeria’s non-oil export drive and is the only container terminal in Nigeria offering inter-modal transportation, with rail connectivity to the north and hinterland, barge, and truck services.

As a responsible organisation, APM Terminals Apapa takes its corporate social responsibilities seriously by positively touching lives and giving back to its host community. In June 2022, it sponsored the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking to address drug challenges in the country. Employees at the terminal also participated in activities organised by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to mark the day.

APM Terminals Apapa has been, without a doubt, setting the pace for port digitisation in the country.