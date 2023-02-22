Haastrup receives excellence award for contributing to port development

Vicky Haastrup, the chairman of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), was recently conferred the ‘Award of Excellence’ by the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) for her contribution to the development of the nation’s seaport.

The award was presented to Haastrup at the 58th CVL Leader Without Title (LWT) Sector Leadership Tribute Colloquium in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the Nigerian maritime sector.

Pat Utomi, the founder/CEO of CVL, said the leadership colloquium with the theme ‘Inclusive Human Capital in the Maritime Sector,’ was organised to honour outstanding sector leaders for their special contributions in their sectors.

The award, according to him, serves as a platform to celebrate excellent leadership in service, extolling the virtues that distinguish the honorees and make them outstanding sector leaders and encouraging younger ones to emulate such virtues.

Haastrup also serves as the executive vice chairman/CEO of ENL Consortium, president of the Certified Institute of Shipping of Nigeria (CISN), and Trustee of some professional women groups including the Women in Logistics and Transport (WILAT).

Having developed a rare knack for managing people and resources, Haastrup has made a remarkable impact on the seaport, especially in terminal operations, dockworkers, professional women in maritime groups, and maritime education, among others.

With the courage and boldness of a lioness, she has successfully confronted the daunting task of running one of the most strategic terminals at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa in a male-dominated sector.

For her achievements, she has been bestowed with several awards including the Maritime Woman of the Year Award for many years running. In 2021, she was nominated for the Lagos State Man of the Year award – the first and only woman in the history of the state to be so nominated.

Her company, ENL Consortium has also been recognised both at home and abroad as one of the best seaport terminal operating companies in the world. A few years ago, ENL Consortium made Nigeria proud on the global stage when it won the Port & Container Terminal Development Award in the prestigious Seatrade Awards held in Dubai, UAE. It was the first time any Nigerian company would win the Seatrade award.

Some past winners of the CVL Leader Without Title awards include Akintola Williams, Ernest Shonekan, Alex Ekwueme, Ben Nwabueze, Richard Akinjide, Emeka Anyaoku, and Lateef Jakande, among many others.