Funke Agbor emerges first female president of NMLA

Olufunke Agbor, a senior advocate of Nigeria has emerged the first female President of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA), at the end of an election held on Thursday 8 April 2021.

Other executives elected alongside are Mike Igbokwe, first vice president; Olumide Sofowora, second vice president; Emeka Akabogu, honorary secretary; Nneka Obianyor, assistant secretary; Oritsematosan Edodo-Emore, treasurer; Oluseyi Adejuyigbe, financial secretary and Adedoyin Afun, publicity secretary.

In her acceptance speech, Agbor, who have served in different executive levels, pledged to build on the successes and legacies of the past leaders, according to a statement by Emeka Akabogu, honorary secretary.

Commending the virtues of Chidi Ilogu, the outgoing president, she stated that part of the legacy was the proposed reforms of the Nigerian laws and regulations as well as court procedural rules governing admiralty law and practice.

“We will continue to build on our strengths but also take on new directions as is necessary. We have a lot to offer our government, agencies, the admiralty judiciary and justice system. Our proposed reforms have been submitted. We will push forward with the legislation, rules and Admiralty Registry. We will also begin training of Admiralty Judges as supported by the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in June this year. The erosion of the admiralty jurisdiction of the Federal High Court is also of great concern and a case in point,” she said.

Chidi Ilogu, the outgoing president, who called for support for the incoming executives, commended the work of the Nigerian Admiralty Law and Procedure Reform Committee and the Executive Committee.

The Nigerian Maritime Law Association is the premier body of maritime lawyers in Nigeria, and also has membership of industry organisations, government agencies and law firms.