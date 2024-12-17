Freight forwarders raise concerns over B’Odogwu trade software

The National Association of Government-Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has expressed concerns over the ongoing pilot phase of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s B’Odogwu trade modernisation software intended to streamline Customs documentation and clearance

processes.

B.O. Aniebonam, founder of NAGAFF, in an official statement, affirms that the initiative could localise customs automation and advance the Federal Government’s renewed hope agenda, but details technical, operational, and compliance-related issues, including “human element forces” within the system that threaten its success.

The organisation stressed that a possible attempt to sabotage the system for personal gain by certain individuals within the Customs Service could “undermine” the full implementation of the B’Odogwu.

“The era of creating food for the boys must be jettisoned and local content created and implemented…We must understand that it entails hard work, commitment, sacrifices and patriotism.” the statement read.

The B’Odogwu was launched at Ports and Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service in October to match global practices and replace the Nigeria Customs Integrated Service (NICIS).

Comptroller Tenny Mankini Daniyan, who oversees the command, disclosed last week that 25 banks will soon be integrated with the B’Odogwu platform to facilitate seamless transactions.

Aniebonam pointed out that technical challenges, particularly the incomplete integration of banks–especially those connected through Interswitch–slow down this process due to delays in payment processing.

“The major challenge on Bodogwu concept is with the processing of payments at the banks, due to lack of integration of some banks and lack of proper communication between banks headquarters and their operational branches on how to process payment on B’Odogwu,” he explained.

Read also: Freight forwarders fault Maersk’s container deposit refund process

He further noted that operational challenges such as high demurrage charges imposed by terminal operators and low compliance levels among freight agents must be addressed if the platform meets global standards.

“Compliance level is still very low,” NAGAFF stated, urging authorities to take action against deafulters. “The urgent need for the Customs to deploy their inherent powers to arrest and prosecute any person who obstructs the lawful duty of an officer as contained in their act cannot be overemphasised if we must make headway.”

NAGAFF advised the Customs management team at PTML to urgently engage with terminal operators to grant a waiver on demurrage for the next two months during this transitional period, allowing banks to integrate properly.

Despite the challenges, NAGAFF’s report indicates that the B’Odogwu system has made progress during its pilot phase at PTML, particularly in addressing concerns from the Association of Nigeria Customs Licensed Agents (ANCLA).

“The two vessels manifested on 4th and 9th December 2024 have already been transmitted to Bodogwu with 1,825 bills of lading and 2,210 containers of which 523 entries have been assessed, with some paid and selected for examination. This has surged the total number of SGDs to about 1,007 as of 7:32 pm 11. December 2024,” NAGAFF recounted.

Bethel Olujobi Bethel is a journalist reporting on migration, and Nigeria's diaspora relations for BusinessDay. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, and is certified by Reuters and Google. Drawing from his experience working with other respected news providers, he presents a nuanced and informed perspective on the complexities of critical matters. He is based in Lagos, Nigeria and occasionally commutes to Abuja.

Share