Fire burns unit of Nigerian Ports Authority headquarters

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said that a fire incident suspected to have been triggered by an electrical surge affected three offices on the 6th floor of the Broad Street wing of its headquarter building.

The fire, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday 22nd September, 2021, was promptly contained by the operatives of the NPA Fire Service Department.

Olaseni Alakija, general manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the NPA said in a statement that the affected floor has since been cordoned off and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the fire in line with safety protocols.

Alakija stated that the fire affected one office where two desk tops, tables, chairs and other furniture were lost while two other adjoining offices were affected by smoke and soot.

“The Management of the Authority appreciates the prompt response and professionalism of the Authority’s Fire service and security departments and wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that no sensitive documents were lost and normalcy has been restored and that our operations have not been disrupted in anyway,” he said.