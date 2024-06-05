FG to integrate NIMASA, Naval surveillance systems to enhance security

The Federal Government is considering integrating the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Navy’s surveillance facilities to enhance information sharing and security of the Nigerian maritime domain.

Speaking during a recent working visit to the NIMASA C4i centre in Kirikiri, Bello Matawalle, minister of State for Defence, said the Federal Government is committed to integrating the operations of the Command, Control, Computer, and Communication Information System (C4i) of NIMASA with the Falcon eye of the Navy to engender economic prosperity.

Matawalle said Nigeria would benefit if government agencies synergise with one another to help Nigeria.

He called for enhanced synergy between the Nigerian Navy and NIMASA, especially with the C4i system and the falcon eye which are platforms that would complement each other.

“Our goal is to secure our maritime domain, therefore the Navy and NIMASA must work together to create the desired maritime environment for a prosperous economy.

“We want them to work together and communicate with each other. With effective communication, our maritime space will be devoid of security challenges and encourage local and foreign investors into the sector,” the Minister said.

Also Speaking, Dayo Mobereola, director general of NIMASA, said harmonising the NIMASA C4i and the Falcon Eye of the Nigerian Navy will help the government reap the benefits of the blue economy.

Represented by Fatai Adeyemi, executive director of Operations at NIMASA said improved information sharing between NIMASA and the Navy will enhance the capability of the security agencies in curbing maritime crimes in Nigerian waters.

“The minister’s visit is simply a show of commitment to effective collaboration among all organs of government to achieve a common goal and in this instance, maritime security. We believe it is a step in the right direction and will ensure a more secure marine environment,” Adeyemi said.

The NIMASA C4i centre, with manpower composition from all security services in Nigeria, is the central nerve for the Deep Blue Project with the use of modern technology to achieve security information sharing real-time among all the Deep Blue assets which includes special mission vessels, helicopters, aircraft, fast intervention vessels, and especially purpose-built armoured vehicles.

C4i is the central nerve serving as the base for situational intelligence gathering, synchronising situational security reports on land, air, and the maritime domain in Nigeria, and analysing the same in real-time for the Deep Blue Project.

Meanwhile, the Falcon eye system of the Nigerian Navy is a surveillance facility that incorporates various sensors located along the nation’s coastline such as radar and others.

Integrating these sensors into the Falcon Eye system generates a real-time situational awareness of the activities of vessels in the Nigerian maritime domain and some selected parts in the Gulf of Guinea.