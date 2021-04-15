FG to begin haulage, freight services on Warri-Itakpe rail line Friday

The Federal Government said it has perfected plans to flag off freight and haulage services on the Warri-Itakpe-Ajaokuta rail line tomorrow, Friday, April 16, 2021.

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, who disclosed this in a tweet via his Twitter handle @ChibuikeAmaechi, said the flag-off would open up the rail line for cargo movement.

“This Friday, we’ll officially flag off freight services and haulage activities on the Warri-Itakpe rail line,” Amaechi tweeted.

The Warri-Itakpe railway line, which links Warri in Delta State to Ajaokuta in Kogi State, was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on September 29, 2020.

The rail service has 12 stations with two located between Itakpe, Ajaokuta and Warri. They include Itakpe; Eganiy; Adobe; Itogbo; Agenebode; Uromi; Egehen; Igbanke; Agbor; Abraka; Okpara and Ujewu.

The station buildings were constructed by Julius Berger and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).