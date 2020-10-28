FG pledges support for SIFAX’S new container terminal at Ijora

The Federal Government has promised to support the vision of the newly-opened terminal in Lagos by SIFAX Group.

SIFAX Container Terminal located at Ijora, Lagos was established to address the challenges of traffic congestion around the Lagos ports. Its vantage position, which is on the fringes of the port environment, will allow it to receive consignments from both Apapa and Tin-can Island ports through barges, without the complications of traffic congestion that has adversely affected businesses and port activities.

Speaking during the assessment visit of the Ministry of Transportation’s Ministerial Implementation Committee to the new terminal in Lagos, Auwalu Suleiman, leader of the delegation and director, Maritime Services, Federal Ministry of Transportation, expressed the committee’s satisfaction with the facilities provided.

He lauded the company for the huge vision it has set for the inland container depot.

“We are here at the instance of the Minister of Transportation to inspect the terminal and make sure that it conforms to all the relevant requirements stipulated by law in setting up an inland container terminal. So far, we are impressed with the standards you have set in terms of space, equipment, facilities, your vision and future plan,” he said.

He said: “It is also our intention to recommend to the government that this terminal should be adopted as a model for all future off docks that would be sited in Nigeria. We have compiled all your needs, complaints and they will be forwarded to all the relevant authorities for proper and immediate action.”

Earlier, Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, who was represented by Ibraheem Olugbade, executive director, SIFAX Off Dock, informed the government officials that the terminal’s concept and design were in line with existing SIFAX Group business plan of continuous expansion, proffering solutions, growing improvements in the maritime sector and the logistics value chain, meeting customers’ expectations and complying with government’s regulations.