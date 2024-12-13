FG eyes new policy to position Nigeria as blue economy leader

Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to establishing Nigeria as a global leader in the blue economy through the development of a comprehensive National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy.

The policy, described by Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of marine and blue economy as a ‘well-rounded and inclusive framework,’ aims to enhance maritime governance and drive sustainable economic growth in line with Africa’s Agenda 2063.

Speaking at the Second and Final Executive Technical Validation Workshop for the policy held in Abuja, Oyetola emphasised that the initiative is a critical step in redefining Nigeria’s maritime sector.

He acknowledged the collaborative efforts of industry experts, academics, and researchers, which have shaped the policy into a blueprint for advancing the sector. This was contained in a statement signed by

Muhammad Tahir Zakari, head of press & public relations at the ministry.

“Today’s programme is the second and final stage in the validation process for the National Policy on the Marine and Blue Economy. The first was the workshop held in Lagos on 27th and 28th November 2024.

“This engagement aims to restore our priorities and solidify a framework for advancing the maritime sector over the next few years. A key factor in driving maritime development is the establishment of a strong policy framework,” Oyetola stated.

He added that the policy’s implementation would strategically position Nigeria as a leading force in the global blue economy while fostering national prosperity.

The minister also highlighted the importance of integrating the marine and blue economy with economic growth, noting that the maritime domain holds immense potential as a pillar of Nigeria’s future economy.

According to him, the series of validation workshops held over recent months have demonstrated the government’s dedication to advancing the maritime sector.

The minister said that the finalised policy is expected to drive innovation, improve maritime governance, and unlock economic opportunities for Nigeria, solidifying its position as a leader in the blue economy on the global stage.

Oloruntola Olufemi, permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, echoed the minister’s sentiments, emphasising the global significance of the marine sector.

According to Olufemi, the validation workshop represents an opportunity to consolidate previous achievements and finalise a framework to guide the sustainable growth of Nigeria’s blue economy.

“This workshop is an opportunity to consolidate those efforts and finalize a framework that will guide the sustainable growth of the blue economy in Nigeria. As we face the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, this policy represents a forward-thinking approach to harnessing the immense potential of our blue economy,” Olufemi said.

He noted that the workshop drew key stakeholders from across the maritime industry, underscoring the government’s inclusive approach to ensuring the success of the policy.

