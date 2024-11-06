Don’t solicit business on port access roads – TTP urges truckers

L-R: Irabor Sunday, Customer Care Manager at APM Terminals Nigeria; Jimoh Anthony, Traffic Manager at Lagos Port Complex, Apapa; Kayode Olufemi Daniels, head of Commercial, APM Terminals Apapa, and Irabor Akonoman, head of Operations at Trucks Transit Parks, during a sensitisation programme on the Eto trucks electronic call-up system organised by APM Terminals Apapa, in Lagos, recently.

Irabor Akonoman, head of Operations at Trucks Transit Parks (TTP), has urged truck operators to avoid soliciting customers on port access roads.

This, he said, is essential to reducing congestion and ensuring smoother truck movement in and out of the ports.

Irabor disclosed this during a recent stakeholders’ meeting organised by APM Terminals Apapa, to educate stakeholders, particularly its customers, on the workings of the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) truck electronic call-up system, ‘ETO’ – managed by Truck Transit Park Ltd (TTP).

This call-up system coordinates truck traffic into the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, scheduling dispatches to reduce gridlock and improve the timely delivery of goods.

The meeting, attended by importers, exporters, trucking companies, and NPA officials, was organised by APM Terminals in line with its commitment to enhance port efficiency, support the ETO system, and alleviate congestion along the port corridor.

Commending APM Terminals Apapa for convening the forum, Irabor urged importers and exporters to track their truck’s movement via the TTP website by contacting our customer care team.

“Each truck is assigned a unique journey code that allows our staff to trace its booking details. With the journey code and truck particulars, we can inform you of the exact departure date from our facility.

“Once a truck exits the pre-gate, it has a 72-hour window to reach the port before its ticket expires. If your truck has not arrived at the port within this period, we advise you to investigate promptly,” he said.

Also speaking, Kayode Olufemi Daniels, head of Commercial at APM Terminals Apapa, said the meeting was to educate customers on the workings of ETO.

He said that a deeper understanding of the system’s processes would help reduce operational complaints and alleviate congestion on critical port access roads.

“Our goal is to create a transparent and accessible process that works seamlessly for everyone involved in the port ecosystem,” Daniels stated.

“This engagement is an important step toward helping our customers understand the ‘ETO’ system and address any lingering concerns. When our customers know how to navigate the system, they can avoid unnecessary delays, reduce frustration, and contribute to a more organised flow of trucks into the terminal,” he explained.

Daniels clarified that delays are often attributed to the terminal operator, whereas in reality, enforcement practices play a more significant role.

“Many times, the terminal operator is perceived as the reason trucks face delays entering the port, but I believe today’s session will help clarify that the issue lies not with our terminal or TTP, but rather with enforcement practices,” he said.

He explained that some truckers deliberately delay by parking on access roads while attempting to complete dual transactions, such as waiting for additional paperwork to pick up an import container after dropping off an export/empty container.

Introduced by the NPA in February 2021, the “ETO” electronic truck call-up system was created to alleviate congestion at Nigeria’s busiest ports, including Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

Managed by TTP, the system requires truck operators to book entry slots in advance, regulating the daily influx of trucks and addressing a longstanding challenge that has impacted port efficiency and increased logistics costs for importers and exporters.

APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s largest container terminal, handles a substantial share of the country’s import and export volume. The terminal’s modern facilities and commitment to operational efficiency make it a critical link in West Africa’s supply chain.

Known for its customer service and innovation, APM Terminals has proactively supported the “ETO” call-up system, aligning with its own goals of reducing congestion and streamlining port processes.

