Customs refutes alleged destruction of clearing agents’ property at Seme Border

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has debunked the allegation making round social media that its officers were destroying the properties of clearing agents at Seme Border.

Joseph Attah, public relations officer, said in a statement issued on Friday that the attention of the Service has been drawn to a video circulating on social media with misleading commentary capable of inciting members of the public against Customs.

According to him, the land in question where the properties are sited belongs to Nigeria Customs Service and was allocated temporarily to the clearing agents with the agreement to vacate anytime the service has a need for it.

“Fortunately for the clearing agents, they had the opportunity of using the land for over a decade till now that the Service is expanding its barracks to accommodate more officers and men of Seme Command. This is in line with the effort of NCS management to provide adequate accommodation for its officers so as to ensure effective delivery of their statutory functions. NCS management wants to avoid a situation where inadequacy of barracks accommodation forces Officers to live in houses that may belong to smugglers,” he stated.

Read Also: More Nigerians to access COVID-19 vaccines as governors to buy additional doses

The statement further that: “Consequently, clearing agents were given quit notice that lasted about a year. In line with our cordial relationship, the agents are complying with the notice and removing all their valuables including doors, windows among others. It is, therefore, unfortunate for this unknown person to film people who are removing their own properties without coercion or hindrance to give it a narrative that can cause a breach of peace.”

Attah called on all those who may come across this video to disregard its content as efforts are on to track the fabricator.