Customs enforces presidential directive on closure of Nigeria-Niger border

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has begun the implementation of the presidential directive on the closure of the Nigeria-Niger border following the recent overthrow of a democratically elected government in the Niger Republic.

Adewale Adeniyi, the acting Comptroller-General of Customs, has re-echoed President Tinubu’s primary reason for taking the measure, saying the exercise was not meant to infuse hardship on Nigerians.

The CGC, who was on a working visit to Illela Border Station to monitor the implementation of the exercise, expressed delight with the level of compliance by the residents.

According to him, the measure was a decision taken by ECOWAS, which the Nigerian President chairs, adding that the government is optimistic that the effort will yield positive results by restoring peace.

He also said the exercise would secure Nigeria’s democracy and social stability, considering the current state of uncertainty in the neighbouring Niger Republic.

On whether the exercise will affect Customs’ revenue generation revenue, the CGC said the Service is aware of the situation – and has already taken proactive measures to address it strategically.

He reiterated that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to protecting the well-being of the citizens, and their businesses, expressing optimism that borders will soon be opened for businesses to continue to thrive.

“President Tinubu, as chairman of ECOWAS, has the responsibility of promoting trade, and we are all aware that work can’t be achieved where there’s no peace. However, considering what’s happening in Niger, which affects the political stability of the sovereign nation.

Similarly, the Comptroller-General also engaged traditional rulers and other stakeholders at the Illela border.

Aminu Dan-Iya, chairman, Association of Customs Licensed Agents, who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders, consoled residents around the affected area and the entire stakeholders to understand the situation, stressing that the decision was for the benefit of all.