CMA CGM applies new overweight surcharge on Nigeria’s trade from Asia

CMA CGM, a French container carrier, said it will implement a new overweight surcharge (OWS) on dry cargo from Asia and Indian east coast ports to the port of Apapa in Nigeria.

According to the French carrier, importers bringing goods from North East Asia, South East Asia, China, Hong Kong SAR and India’s east coast ports to Apapa will be paying $250 per 20′ dry container with a gross weight equal to or over 18 tons with effect from 18 October.

Similarly, the shipping giant said it will also apply an overweight surcharge of $500 per TEU on goods with a container gross weight equal to or over 20 tons from the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf, the Red Sea, and Egypt to the US East Coast, US Gulf & Canada East Coast.

The surcharge, which is expected to take effect from 21 October, follows other similar announcements by CMA CGM, which has already implemented overweight surcharges from Asia and India East Coast to North Europe among others.

