Bolloré Transport opens new facilities in Africa

Bolloré Transport & Logistics Cameroon has recently opened the Kribi Logistics Hub, a modern logistics base with a total area of ​​24,000 m².

This platform is located near the Kribi Container Terminal (KCT) and is designed to receive stores, and deliver goods for import and export.

For the first phase of the project, more than $6,4 million (CFA 4 billion) has been invested with a total budget of $11 million (CFA 7 billion), while the work for this first phase lasted 18 months.

It is important to note that this is the second investment of the company after the 100,000 m² platforms managed by SEPBC (Société d’exploitation des parcs à bois du Cameroun), which specialises in wood handling.

“This logistics infrastructure will support the work of the Cameroonian authorities to develop local value chains. It will also boost the export capacities of the hinterland countries for commodities,” said Hilippe Lanonne, CEO of Bolloré Africa Logistics.

This multimodal platform connects to the port of Kribi via a 2.9 km long trunk road. The start-up phase includes 7,720 m² of operating space, 6,000 m² of storage, and 310 m² of office space.