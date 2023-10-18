AGL secures bid for Angola’s Lobito container terminal

The Angolan authorities have announced that Africa Global Logistics (AGL) was the successful bidder for the Lobito container and conventional terminals, following an international call for tenders launched in January 2023.

Read also: Terminal operators have good reasons to raise charges, says Farinto

Through an investment plan of more than $100 million, AGL aims to increase the attractiveness of the terminal and contribute to the economic and social development of the region.

AGL’s industrial project aims to improve the connectivity of the Lobito port platform, boost trade in the region, and support industrialisation.

Therefore, the port of Lobito in Angola will be involved in the development of agricultural projects, construction sites, and tertiary service companies.

Thanks to its maritime, port, and logistics solutions, the MSC-owned AGL will enable the Lobito port platform to play its role as a growth accelerator for Angola and the sub-region.

As part of this new concession, which will be effective in the first quarter of 2024, AGL will take over the staff of the Empresa Portuária do Lobito EP port authority.

Read also: Technology is enabling efficient port operation, says APM Terminals Nigeria CEO

Finally, the company will implement an extensive plan to develop the skills of the staff as well as the ecosystem of local subcontractors, to enable the Port of Lobito to offer services compliant with international standards.