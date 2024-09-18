Afolabi Foundation provides food support to 250 widows

The Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation (AAAF) has given support to vulnerable households facing increased food prices and other economic challenges in the country.

The foundation in partnership with Folashade Afolabi, wife of Taiwo Afolabi, chairman of SIFAX Group, distributed bags of rice to 250 widows in Lagos.

According to Folashade Afolabi, the rising cost of living has negatively impacted the less privileged and those with low income, and the foundation hopes to bring relief to the selected widows.

“The Foundation works with the less privileged and has various programmes to support them and their households. I am partnering with the Foundation to strengthen their financial capacity to discharge their roles more effectively and to reach more beneficiaries.

“The last few months have seen a surge in the cost of living, especially food prices. Widows are mostly impacted by changes in the economy and this food donation is to provide succour to these widows and their families,” she explained. On her part, Foluke Ademokun, executive coordinator of AAAF, pledged that the foundation is committed to supporting underprivileged communities, especially widows and their children. “This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to provide relief and encouragement to those who need it most. We are deeply grateful to Folashade Afolabi for her motherly support,” she said.

The widows expressed their gratitude to the foundation for the thoughtful gesture of bringing the donation at a time when people truly need it.

AAAF is a non-governmental organisation alleviating poverty through education, skills, and financial empowerment for widows, orphans, and vulnerable persons across Nigeria.

It promotes access to skills, education, and healthcare for vulnerable children, and women, particularly widows and resource-poor communities. In addition to providing scholarships for primary, secondary, and tertiary education, AAAF builds the skills of our beneficiaries through training, advocacy, and viable collaboration.