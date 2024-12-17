Adeniyi urges Apapa Command to maintain revenue performance

Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has called on its Apapa Command to maintain its impressive revenue performance by prioritising trade compliance among stakeholders.

Speaking at a recent stakeholders’ meeting, Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi commended the Command for its efforts in generating significant revenue and facilitating legitimate trade. He emphasised the importance of strict adherence to customs regulations as a means of sustaining and even surpassing current revenue milestones.

“Compliance is the backbone of efficient revenue generation. When traders and agents adhere to the rules, it reduces delays, streamlines processes, and fosters trust in the system,” Adeniyi said.

He congratulated all the officers and men of Apapa Area Command for the milestone achieved in revenue collection to the tune of over N2.2 trillion which he attributes to “ethical business practices, adherence to regulations, and unwavering support for the principles that drive Nigeria’s economic growth.”

The Apapa Command remains a critical revenue contributor for the NCS, handling a large percentage of Nigeria’s import and export activities. The command is home to The Lagos Port Complex, the earliest and largest port in Nigeria.

As the country continues to grapple with fiscal challenges, the Customs Service reiterated its commitment to creating a transparent, technology-driven system that encourages voluntary compliance while clamping down on fraudulent practices.

“Compliance is not merely a requirement; it is a competitive advantage. It fosters transparency, reduces operational risks, and strengthens the trust between businesses and regulatory authorities. It also positions compliant stakeholders to enjoy streamlined processes, faster clearance times, and access to the numerous benefits that come with being recognized as trusted trade partners,” Adeniyi stated.

“Sustaining compliance can sometimes require capacity building, especially as global trade evolves. To this end, the Service is committed to providing the necessary training, technical assistance, and partnerships that will empower you with the knowledge and tools to maintain this high standard. Our goal is to ensure that every stakeholder remains competitive, innovative, and aligned with global best practices,” he added.

Babatunde Olomu, the Customs Area Controller for Apapa, also shared his sentiments on the importance of compliance in the achievements of the command.

“Compliance is no doubt the bedrock of all customs achievements in areas of revenue collection, anti smuggling and legitimate trade facilitation. Our approach to regularly engage our sister government agencies has raised our degree of intelligence sharing towards a common national interest,” he said.

Stakeholders were also urged to take advantage of available trade facilitation platforms to improve efficiency and avoid penalties.

According to the Customs Area Controller, these regular interactions have not only enhanced compliance but also minimised smuggling activities by targeting the minority involved in illegal trade.

The Command has prioritised thorough due diligence, ensuring no container, import, or export consignment bypasses proper examination. “This will continue in 2025,” the comptroller affirmed.

