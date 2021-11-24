Adaeze Okeke gets excellence award in Maritime Economics and Logistics

Adaeze Montserrat Okeke, a Nigerian maritime lawyer, has won the 2021 Student Excellence Award in Masters of Science (MSc.) in Maritime Economics and Logistics from Erasmus University, Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The award is presented by Stolt Tankers B.V, a global tanker company, to the student with the highest grade point average in Maritime Economics and Logistics.

Commenting on the award, Okeke said she was humbled to have received the award.

In her valedictory speech, Okeke, who also emerged as the student representative speaker for the 2021 set, described the programme as ‘rigorous and brutal but rewarding and exciting,’ and has equipped her with the requisite knowledge needed in her career.

She said that her time at the school had further fueled her love for the maritime industry and global trade.

Read also: Seplat, Ikeja Electric win big at AfriSAFE 2021 awards

She graduated from the Nigerian Law School in 2016 with a Second Class Upper and attended the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI), Malta where she graduated with distinction in International Maritime Law (LL.M).

In 2016, she became a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Courts of Nigeria and became a solicitor of the Senior Courts of England and Wales in 2020.

Earlier in 2014, she made a Second Class Upper from the Durham University, United Kingdom where she obtained her LL.B.

Professionally, she has worked as a contract logistics and market analyst with AP- Moller Maersk in the Netherlands, an associate consultant in International Tax and Transaction Services (ITTS) at Ernst & Young (EY), Nigeria, and has managed her family’s business.

She is a legal counsel to various maritime bodies in Nigeria including Maritime TV Africa and the Nigeria Ship Finance Conference & Exhibition (NISFCOE).

She is currently pursuing new opportunities in the Netherlands.