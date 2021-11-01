Three Crowns flags off 2021 end-year fitness challenge

As the last quarter of the year 2021 gathers momentum; and Nigerians, both at home and abroad are counting down to the end of the year, Three Crowns milk, the nation’s leading low cholesterol milk has kicked off the end of year 2021 edition of its health and fitness campaign, tagged “Fitness Challenge.”

The campaign would, no doubt, offer Nigerians an exciting time at this year-end season as it is poised to get both its consumers and other Nigerians, especially mothers and families physically and mentally fit.

It would be recalled that the Fitness Challenge Campaign is a platform designed to help mums keep fit and emphasize the importance of a healthy lifestyle through nutrition and exercise.

Omolara Banjoko, marketing manager, Three Crowns, while giving details of the campaign, said “Three Crowns acknowledges the pivotal place of mothers in the families and the larger society, that is why Three Crowns has made the care for mothers a top priority as the brand recognizes them as the “Heart of the home.’’

“In caring for the mothers we ultimately care for everyone in the society. We have seen so many mums participate in the campaign with their children, spouses and friends. This will definitely put them on the right path to a healthy lifestyle.”

She further stated that within the duration of the activity, consumers will be encouraged to workout with whatever household material is available to them like buckets, kegs, food trays, water dispenser plastic bottles or do simple routines that do not require expert supervision to accomplish.

As usual, participants have been grouped into three fitness levels: ‘’Newbie (Beginners level), Wannabe (Standard level) and Pro (Advanced level)’’; and consumers are to choose a preferred level they feel most comfortable with.

During the period of the campaign, daily exercise videos tailored for the different levels identified above are deployed across the brand’s digital platforms and consumers are asked to recreate same and share with the brand. Every Saturday, BTL (Below The Line) cardio dance sessions hold offline across locations.

Being a digital-led campaign, direct coaching will happen on WhatsApp and Telegram with certified fitness instructors for 30days. It combines daily exciting workout routines posted on the brand’s social media pages (#fitnesschallenge on Instagram; #TC30DaysFitnessChallenge on Facebook and on Twitter) for 30days.

Those interested will be invited to register at https://www.femininelounge.com/fitness-challenge and Participants in each level would be coached differently by the fitness instructors.

Interestingly, the campaign has been hugely successful as testimonies abound from past and present participants as well as the viewing public.

Many Nigerians, especially women are applauding Three Crowns and its handlers for the very thoughtful and highly beneficial initiative.

Mosunmola, a past winner stated that she only stumbled on the announcement about the campaign while trying to re-activate her Instagram handle. In her words, “I didn’t even join the fitness challenge to win. I just wanted to get my groove back and look where it brought me!”

Elizabeth who has also participated in the challenge submitted, “The Fitness Challenge would always be a welcome idea”, adding that with the fitness challenge platform she was able to keep fit and healthy. She said, “I lost 5.43kg during the period; I ended up fitter than when I started with my face glowing, and my health better; and I now control my meals, all thanks to Three Crowns and its fitness challenge”.

Also, Ngozi Nwankwo, a consumer who has consistently followed the challenge on the brand’s social media handles in the Festac Town area of Lagos, said, “The Three Crowns Fitness Challenge is a very exciting programme and an eye-opening initiative from the brand which has endeared itself to all Nigerians, especially women and entire families as it draws attention to the benefits of incorporating fitness and healthy eating habits to our lifestyles; I have personally benefitted a lot from it over time.”