Ziingo elevates shopping experience, rewards patronage

Ziingo, one of Nigeria’s fast growing online shopping firms, recently elevated shopping experience and offered exceptional rewards to shoppers who patronise them.

The company, in a statement at the weekend, disclosed that the planned reward would involve millions of naira, adding that its operations have spread far beyond its expectations with shoppers commending its timely and well packed deliveries.

“At ziingo, we help you deliver your shopping across Nigeria and you pay on delivery,” Eno Unukpo, the company’s spokesperson, noted. She spoke at the company’s Lagos office recently.

“We handle your online shopping needs for food, groceries and indeed general goods and products with care,” she assured.

According to her, Ziingo has always rewarded patronage, adding, however, that they decided to increase the reward as a ‘thank you’ for increased patronage in the past one year.

She recalled that the company has, in the past few years, earned commendation as a top online market place, bringing together buyers and sellers of general goods, food and groceries.

“Shoppers in top Nigerian cities of Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt have already started confirming receipts of surprise packages of gifts, food and groceries and we are, indeed, so happy to serve.

We arranged the reward system in a way that patrons get gifts depending on their major shopping; be it food, groceries or general goods,” she said.