Why we back Ofala, other festivals – Glo

Members of Anyibuofu Age Grade who came first in the competition for early 1940s – mid 1950s age grades held on the last day of Globacom-sponsored Ofala Festival after they were presented with their prize by the company at Ime Obi, Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday

Globacom has explained the rationale behind its strong support for the nation’s top festivals, including Ofala of Onitsha.

Speaking on Saturday at the 2024 Ofala Festival held at Ime Obi in Onitsha, Anambra State, Mr. Tochukwu Okechukwu, the Divisional Head for South at Globacom, expressed the company’s appreciation of the critical role that culture plays in national development as well as its capacity to strengthen national identity and unite people around common traditions, values, and history.

Regarding Globacom’s support of Ofala, Mr. Okechukwu said that cultural sectors including crafts, festivals, tourism, and the arts and crafts might boost the local economy by promoting local goods and creating jobs. “Culture influences education systems and can inspire creativity and innovation. Cultural knowledge can enhance critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Moreover, a vibrant culture enhances a nation’s soft power, improving its international standing and influence through diplomacy, trade, and cultural exchange”, he said.

He claimed that communication was essential to society in an increasingly interconnected world, saying that “It is through dialogue and connection that we foster understanding and collaboration. Our mission is to empower every voice within our community to be heard through affordable telecom services and digital solutions”.

Mr. Okechukwu noted that technology was developing at a never-before-seen rate and restated Globacom’s commitment to using technology for the good of society. “We envision a future where innovation does not stand apart from tradition, but instead enhances it. We believe that connectivity can strengthen the bonds within our community, bridging generations and fostering collaboration among all our citizens. Together, we can create an environment where our cultural heritage and technological advancements coexist harmoniously, enriching the lives of all. These are the reasons why we will continue to support our cultural festivals such as Ofala and Ojude Oba.”

In his speech, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, thanked Globacom for its strong support for the festival over the years, added that this had raised the festival’s visibility. He disclosed that the Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy had been asked to assist in getting Ofala added to the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The 23rd anniversary of the monarch’s coronation was marked with this year’s festival, which began with Iru Ofala on Friday and concluded with Azu Ofala on Saturday.

The festival’s high point came when the Obi emerged from his yearly seclusion exercise and performed his customary magnificent dance around the Ime Obi while adorned in his full regalia. His palace chiefs danced in turns to the “Egwu Ota” before honouring the traditional monarch. Many age groups also performed in colorful costumes, paying tribute to Igwe Achebe, including the youngest groups such as Ifedioranma, Ugoamaka, and Oganiru Onicha, while the older groups also paid obeisance to Igwe Achebe.

On Wednesday, October 23, Globacom will host a Royal Banquet at the Ime Obi in honor of the king to cap the year’s events.

Share