Use your positions to foster unity, peace and progress, Olubadan tells traditional title holders

Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1), the Olubadan of Ibadanland, has urged traditional title holders to use their present position to foster unity, peace and progress in the ancient city.

While conferring honorary chieftaincy titles on Ibadan eminent personalities and their wives, the monarch said that the traditional title holders are accredited representatives of Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The conferment of the honorary chieftaincy titles, which took place at Olubadan Palace Oke Aremo, Ibadan had eminent personalities were Sulaiman and Ajewole as Aare and Yeye Atunluse of Ibadanland while Abisoye Ayoyimika and Olusola Mobolaji Fagade were conferred with Aare and Yeye Asojuoba of Ibadanland respectfully.

The paramount ruler while conferring the chieftaincy titles disclosed that the honorary title holders had in no measure made their contributions to the unity, progress and development of Ibadanland.

The monarch, speaking through Akeem Mobolaji Adewoyin, high chief, the Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland said the recipients of the honorary titles have the interest of Ibadanland at heart, consequently, Olubadan and his advisory council considered it necessary to recognize them and appreciate them accordingly.

“The conferment of honorary chieftaincy titles on you is in recognition of your assistance to the progress of Ibadanland which I believe will spur you to do more”.

Present at the occasion were: Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Abimbola Ajibola, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Eddy Oyewole, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olubunmi Dada Isioye Dada Isioye, the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Abiodun Kola Daisi, the Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland, and Oba Muritala Adebayo Akande, the Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Arts, also graced the occasion.

