Dedicate your lives to service of humanity, Olubadan charges elevated Ibadan chiefs

Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin Ige 1, the Olubadan of Ibadanland has urged the newly elevated chiefs in the city to dedicate their lives to the service of humanity.

The monarch, who on Friday promoted six, including Obas and High Chiefs in the Balogun royal line following vacancies created by his ascension to the throne and the joining of the ancestors of Oba Lateef Adebimpe, the late Osi Balogun of Ibadan Land, emphasised the need for selflessness in their endeavours in these new positions.

While congratulating the new chiefs on their elevation, he charged them to use their new positions for the progress of Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

Oba Olakulehin performed the promotion exercise at his palace located at Oke Aremo in Ibadan North Local Government Area.

At the ceremony, elevating the Obas and High Chiefs, traditional chieftaincy rites were performed by the Oluwo of Ibadanland, Wahab Popoola Labosinde who decorated them with the traditional Akoko leaves.

Elevated during the event were; Oba Tajudeen Abimbola Ajibola who was elevated from Otun Balogun to Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Kolawole Adegbola, promoted from Asipa Balogun to Otun Balogun of Ibadanland and Oba John Olubunmi Isioye-Dada who moved from Ekerin Balogun to Osi Balogun of Ibadanland.

Others were; Oba Dauda Abiodun Azeez (absent but represented) who rose from Ekarun Balogun to Asipa Balogun of Ibadanland, Senior Chief Akeem Bolaji Adewoyin who climbed the ladder from Abese Balogun to Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland and Senior Chief (Senator) Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli who advanced from Maye Balogun to Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland.

The historic and colourful event was witnessed by members of the Olubadan-in-Council among whom were the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole-Foko, Asipa Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Ekaarun Olubadan, Oba Adebayo Akande and Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Amidu Ajibade. Others include family heads, traditional chiefs, political office holders, business tycoons, religious leaders, market men and women.