The Confluence: Empowering Nigerian children through music

Spyro and one of the Evolution Children's Choir during the concert

In the heart of Nigeria, a revolutionary movement is underway, harnessing the transformative power of music to empower the nation’s most valuable resource: its children.

The Confluence, an innovative initiative organised by The Evolution Children’s Choir, combines music education, performance, and social empowerment to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s young minds.

The Confluence brings together talented young musicians, educators, and established music professionals to create a supportive ecosystem.

By providing access to quality music education, performance opportunities, and mentorship, the initiative aims to develop creative expression and confidence in the children.

Beyond the expressive confidence, it also fosters social cohesion and cultural understanding. The Confluence aims to enhance cognitive skills and academic performance of Nigerian children, and provide a platform for self-expression and advocacy.

Philip Yahweh, convener, The Confluence, said the initiative was founded on the belief that music can bridge cultural divides and foster social change.

“So, for us, music is a distraction from vices. So, if we get these children busy doing the right thing, it takes them away from the vices in the society,” he said.

According to him, the theme for the concert was influenced by the need to spread messages of love, hope and unity. “However, gospel songs give messages of love, hope and unity and so do some other mainstream songs that we have heard in this concert so far.”

He said that the songs were carefully selected to align with the mission of The Evolution Children’s Choir of spreading messages of love, hope and unity, “whether they be gospel or whether they be mainstream.”

According to him, the mission statement of the choir is to be a melting pot for children from different social, racial, ethnic backgrounds living in Lagos.

He said further that the concert aims to hone their skills and to spread messages of love, hope and unity through music.

He disclosed that the convert is the third edition of Evolution Children’s Choir. However, this is the first edition of The Confluence, a merging of pop and mainstream music and gospel music.

The night started with an opening prayer by Jaida, followed by an opening speech by two other members of the children’s choir, Pharez and Omorefe.

Shiloh Kounasso opened the show with her solo violin performance ‘You Say’, which was followed by another solo performance of ‘Little Blue’ by Lifted Megwara.

The solo performance was closely followed by choir performance: of ‘The Greatest Show’ by Zadok and Evolution Children’s Choir, with another joint performance ‘Udo di’ by Beekay and the Evolution Children’s choir.

The first set of performances was concluded with a choir performance of ‘You Raise Me Up’ by Precious Emmanuel and the Evolution Children’s Choir.

Speaking further on the expected impact of the concert, Yahweh said that, “As The Confluence continues to grow, its vision remains clear: to create a vibrant, inclusive community where music empowers Nigerian children to become active citizens, creative thinkers, and leaders.”

