The church builds basic foundation for entrepreneurship, innovation – Prof Gava

Daudu Gava, the provost of West African Theological, Seminary (WATS), has described the Church as a critical partner in building needed foundation in deepening entrepreneurship and innovation.

“The church is actually the basic foundation for entrepreneurship and innovation because that’s where everything began,” he said in a panel session at the recent end of the year forum titled, ‘The Church: Entrepreneurship and Innovation for a Prosperous Nigeria’ organised by Association of Christian Correspondents of Nigeria (ACCoN) in Lagos.

According to him, entrepreneurship and innovation are important, not only for the Church but for the society in general.

He said further that the Church was responsible for establishing the first institution of higher learning like universities of Oxford, Harvard, Yale, and Princeton among others.

“Innovation drives growth and if only we can embrace entrepreneurial skills, this will empower the church, empower the people and ultimately empower the Church. And of course that will also empower the nation,” Gava said.

According to him, faith and farm is also a key message that the Church must drive in educating worshippers about entrepreneurship and innovation.

“Personally, I have a background in agriculture, even though I am a theologian. And then what I do today, I don’t buy food. No, I don’t buy food at all. Because I farm in the north. So, I produce and have enough for food, and I have enough to sell,” he said.

Speaking further on innovation and entrepreneurship, Gava said that both stood on the foundation created by the Church that also speaks to the ability of taking risks

“I believe that entrepreneurship is all about taking risks. Once there is no innovation, the Church will be stagnant. That’s what it means,” he said.

According to Gava, there is a need for the Church to teach worshippers entrepreneurship so as to raise people that will be independent of the Church.

“But we don’t teach them entrepreneurship. We don’t teach them the basic things that they need for their physical life; physical growth and then they tend to be dependent, so much actually dependent on other things rather than depending on their own.

“So, I think that when the Church grabs the idea of innovation and entrepreneurship very well, it will also set the members free so that they will be independent on their own.

“And then the Church, you see that once the members are free, they can do things on their own,” Gava said.

Carol Ighele, wife and senior pastor of Holy Spirit Mission (Happy Family), said the Church must inculcate entrepreneurship in the people, starting from the formative years of the worshippers.

Read also: We help governments, businesses and technology providers not only navigate but thrive in today’s complex technology landscape- Olusanya

“So, if you want to make an impact or if you want our children in their generations to be leaders the way the bible wants us to be, then we have to inculcate in them the spirit of entrepreneurship,” she said.

According to her, the Church must lead a conscious effort to reorientate worshippers to consciously think about job creation in growth and developing the country’s economy.

“You know in Nigeria or while we were growing up, there was a lot of emphasis on go to school, get a job, a well-paid job. But we have come to realise that the only thing that you can put in your pocket might not impact your generation.

“So, this is my take. Let’s train the younger ones, let’s try to change their orientation and tell them it’s good to go to school but it is good to have your own. You have ability, you have a talent,” she said.

Julius Opashola, chairman, Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Lagos State chapter, said the Aladura Churches more understand the need for innovation now than ever before.

He said that the leadership of OAIC has fully embraced education as a tool necessary for the growth of all Christians and for deepening and spreading the gospel.

“I believe that is another thing, the formation of the church.

“When we look at the missionary, how they came into Africa, they didn’t just come and preach the gospel. They came with tools to plant that gospel to be able to grow,” he said.

Damola Bamgboye, director at Eden Centre, representing Akin Akinpelu, the senior pastor of Eden Centre, said the Church must be strategic in its intra and inter communication.

According to him, the Church have been preaching compelling sermon about what it takes to rise to the top. However, there is a need to do more to raise godly entrepreneurs.

“If the church doesn’t decide for people to rise to the top in entrepreneurship, we will be preaching one sermon on Sunday, perhaps another sermon on the midweek.”

Adeola Ogunlade, president of ACCoN, said the Church has always been a beacon of light and cradle of ideas that shape lives and nations.

According to him, the Church has consistently demonstrated its capacity to foster innovation and prosperity, from the early days of Christian missions, when education, healthcare, and community welfare were introduced, to the present day.

“Integrate financial literacy and management into seminary curricula to equip pastors with the skills needed for financial stewardship. This would empower Church leaders to effectively manage resources, investments, and growth initiatives,” he said.

Share